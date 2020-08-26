Benita Bailey: #Yellit-Conversations with Black Artists

The Goethe-Institut is collaborating with artist Benita Bailey (Berlin/Toronto) on four special editions of her social interview series Yellit, featuring German and Canadian Black artists. From September to December, encounter two Canadian and two German Black arts leaders.

#yellit From The Mountain is an IGTV and YouTube show in which Benita Bailey introduces Black artists from Germany and Canada from her own artistic background: the performing arts. The ‘Art(ist) Talks’ revolve around the work and life of the artists and what currently moves them. The format is mostly bilingual: German and English, with subtitles. #yellit promotes the visibility of Black artists and their work and portrays Black positions from a Black and empowering perspective. Part of the Goethe-Institut focus on ‘Shaping the Past’/’Shaping the Future’. Sept 1-Dec 15.