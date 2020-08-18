Literary readings by Fereshteh Molavi, Cyn Rozeboom, Brian Francis and Cassidy McFadzean, with guest speaker writer and publishing professional Elham Ali on “Attracting Audiences: Getting the Most Out of Digital Events”. 6:15 pm.
The Brockton Writers Series (BWS) is a bi-monthly literary reading series founded in in the west-end Toronto neighbourhood of Brockton in November 2009. Our vision for the series is to host writers who reflect Canadian literature and Canadian diversity. Our definition of diversity includes: established and emerging writers, writers of colour, queer writers, younger and older writers, indigenous writers and other writers who might not always have the platform to showcase their work.
