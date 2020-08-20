Canada’s place in the world: Green Party of Canada Leadership Debate

Join us for a Green Party leadership candidates debate on Canada’s place in the world.

Hear the candidates’ views on Palestinian rights, Venezuela, NATO, the global climate crisis and the international mining and arms industries. Candidates will also address the global pandemic, Donald Trump, tensions with China, as well as the global struggle against anti-Blackness and Canada’s second failure to win a seat on the UN Security Council. Moderated by journalist Judy Rebick.

September 10 at 7 pm, on Zoom. Pre-register.

Sponsored by rabble.ca and Canadian Foreign Policy Institute.