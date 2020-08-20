Canada’s place in the world: Green Party of Canada Leadership Debate

NOW MagazineAll EventsCanada’s place in the world: Green Party of Canada Leadership Debate

rabble.ca & Canadian Foreign Policy Institute

by rabble.ca & Canadian Foreign Policy Institute
 
Join us for a Green Party leadership candidates debate on Canada’s place in the world.

Hear the candidates’ views on Palestinian rights, Venezuela, NATO, the global climate crisis and the international mining and arms industries. Candidates will also address the global pandemic, Donald Trump, tensions with China, as well as the global struggle against anti-Blackness and Canada’s second failure to win a seat on the UN Security Council. Moderated by journalist Judy Rebick.

September 10 at 7 pm, on Zoom. Pre-register.

Sponsored by rabble.ca and Canadian Foreign Policy Institute.

 

rabble.ca & Canadian Foreign Policy Institute
1. rabble.ca, Canada's independent news source, was built on the efforts of progressive journalists, writers, artists and activists across the country in 2001. 2. The Canadian Foreign Policy Institute informs people about the country's diplomatic, aid, intelligence and military policies abroad

