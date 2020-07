The female-driven thriller genre has exploded in popularity – and with it, the exploration of strong, secretive, complicated and compelling women characters. Join bestselling thriller writers Samantha Bailey, Robyn Harding, Roz Nay and Amy Stuart as they explore the complex female characters and relationships in their books – what it means to be a mother, daughter, sister, lover, or simply a woman in a fraught (and often disturbing) world taken to extremes.