In The Pull of the Stars, Emma Donoghue once again finds the light in the darkness in this new classic of hope and survival against all odds. Sign up for the EMWF Book Club and enjoy conversation with fellow readers in the lead up to our main event: a live discussion between bestselling author Emma Donoghue and host Vish Khanna. Registered book club members can submit their questions for Emma ahead of time for a chance to ask them during the event. August 25 from 8-9 pm.

https://edenmillswritersfestival.ca/the-pull-of-the-stars/