Intro to Stocks, Bonds and Socially Responsible Investing

Learn the basic concepts of both general investing and the growing trend of socially responsible investing. Together we’ll discuss the history of investing, securities laws and regulations, what investment instruments exist, how sustainable investing works (or not), the ways to get into sustainable investing and more. Aug 13, 6:30-8 pm ET. Free. Register on eventbrite.ca.

Presented by:

Marc Goldgrub from Green Economy Law Professional Corporation

Erin Andrews from the Impact Zero Foundation and former team member of TD Bank’s Corporate Environmental Affairs team, focusing on ESG and Sustainable Finance