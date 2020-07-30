Intro to Stocks, Bonds and Socially Responsible Investing

NOW MagazineAll EventsIntro to Stocks, Bonds and Socially Responsible Investing

Green Economy Law Professional Corporation
 
Learn the basic concepts of both general investing and the growing trend of socially responsible investing. Together we’ll discuss the history of investing, securities laws and regulations, what investment instruments exist, how sustainable investing works (or not), the ways to get into sustainable investing and more. Aug 13, 6:30-8 pm ET. Free. Register on eventbrite.ca.

Marc Goldgrub from Green Economy Law Professional Corporation

Erin Andrews from the Impact Zero Foundation and former team member of TD Bank’s Corporate Environmental Affairs team, focusing on ESG and Sustainable Finance

 

2020-08-13 @ 06:30 PM to
@ 08:00 PM
 

Anywhere
 

Online Event
 

Seminar or Talk
 

Virtual Event
 
 

A boutique corporate and commercial law firm for the new green economy. 

