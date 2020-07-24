Livestream: Neil Pasricha on “You Are Awesome: How to Navigate Change, Wrestle with Failure, and Live an Intentional Life”

Join us for a 1-hour livestream by Neil Pasricha, New York Times Best-Selling Author of 7 books; Speaker; Podcaster; Blogger; Director – The Institute for Global Happiness on his book “You Are Awesome: How to Navigate Change, Wrestle with Failure, and Live an Intentional Life” (Simon & Schuster, hardcover Nov. 5, 2019 / Gallery Books, paperback Oct. 27, 2020). Please register in advance via the website. The cost includes a copy of the book which will be mailed after the event. More information available on the website.