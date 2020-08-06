Medical ethics: MSF’s duty of care

Conversation about medical ethics and how they guide MSF’s work. The discussion will be led by Dr. Saleem Kassam, member of MSF Canada’s board of directors; Lindsay Bryson, medical innovation officer with MSF Sweden; and Jaime Wah, field worker and medical lead for MSF’s Canadian COVID-19 response team. 1-2 pm.

As an international humanitarian organization, Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) provides emergency medical aid every day to people affected by disaster, conflict and epidemics, and to those excluded from healthcare, in places where others are unwilling or unable to go. Our medical ethics guide us to provide the best medical care possible to all patients and to always act in the best interest of our patients. This includes safeguarding our patients’ rights to autonomy, confidentiality, and informed consent and above all, to do them no harm. In accordance with these principles, we also respect the dignity of our patients, which includes respect for their cultural and religious beliefs. When medical assistance alone is not enough, we may provide shelter, water and sanitation, food or other essential services.