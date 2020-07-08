MLC Pandemic Webinar Series: Ethics of Reopening and Recovery

Shifting from stay-at-home orders to reopening society involves navigating new risks. How do we manage the safety of ourselves and others during this precarious process, and what may recovery look like as a result? To explore the ethics of the complex recovery and transition process, join Ryerson’s MLC webinar with the following international experts and speakers:

Pamela Hieronymi , author of Freedom, Resentment, and the Metaphysics of Morals and professor of Philosophy, University of California, Los Angeles;

, author of Freedom, Resentment, and the Metaphysics of Morals and professor of Philosophy, University of California, Los Angeles; Meredith Schwartz , author of The Ethics of Pandemics and assistant professor of Philosophy, Ryerson University;

, author of The Ethics of Pandemics and assistant professor of Philosophy, Ryerson University; John Wrighton, author of Ethics and Politics in Modern American Poetry and deputy head (Research & Enterprise), School of Humanities, University of Brighton.

July 16 at 4 pm ET. The webinar is open to the general public and free of charge. To participate, RSVP at admin@mlc.ryerson.ca to request access to the Zoom room details.

For more information about the MLC Research Centre and Gallery at Ryerson University, visit http://mlc.ryerson.ca and stay up-to-date with the latest news on Twitter (@MLC_Research).