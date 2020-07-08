MLC Pandemic Webinar Series: Ethics of Reopening and Recovery

NOW MagazineAll EventsMLC Pandemic Webinar Series: Ethics of Reopening and Recovery

Modern Literature and Culture Research Centre

Shifting from stay-at-home orders to reopening society involves navigating new risks. How do we manage the safety of ourselves and others during this precarious process, and what may recovery look like as a result? To explore the ethics of the complex recovery and transition process, join Ryerson’s MLC webinar with the following international experts and speakers:

  • Pamela Hieronymi, author of Freedom, Resentment, and the Metaphysics of Morals and professor of Philosophy, University of California, Los Angeles;
  • Meredith Schwartz, author of The Ethics of Pandemics and assistant professor of Philosophy, Ryerson University;
  • John Wrighton, author of Ethics and Politics in Modern American Poetry and deputy head (Research & Enterprise), School of Humanities, University of Brighton.

July 16 at 4 pm ET. The webinar is open to the general public and free of charge. To participate, RSVP at admin@mlc.ryerson.ca to request access to the Zoom room details.

For more information about the MLC Research Centre and Gallery at Ryerson University, visit http://mlc.ryerson.ca and stay up-to-date with the latest news on Twitter (@MLC_Research).

 

Date And Time

2020-07-16 @ 04:00 PM to
@ 05:00 PM
 

Location

Anywhere
 

Venue

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar or Talk
 

Event Category

Community Events
 
 

Location Page

Zoom webinar. RSVP at admin@mlc.ryerson.ca for access.

