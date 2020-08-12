MLC Pandemic Webinar Series: Public Narratives of Epidemic Outbreaks

Narrative is a powerful tool that represents, shapes and challenges the ways in which epidemic outbreaks are understood. The 11th webinar of the MLC Pandemic series explores the critical function of historical, literary and scientific narratives in navigating pandemics and providing guidance for future ones. Panellists include Mark Honigsbaum, Elizabeth Outka and Tim Sly.

August 20 at 4 pm. The webinar is open to the public and free of charge.

To participate, RSVP on Eventbrite (https://bitly.com/mlcwebinar11) and click the green Register button to gain access to the Zoom room details.

Catch up on previous instalments of the MLC Pandemic Webinar Series and learn more about this series on our website: https://bitly.com/mlcpandemic.

For more information about the MLC Research Centre and Gallery at Ryerson University, visit http://mlc.ryerson.ca and stay up-to-date with the latest news on Twitter (@MLC_Research).