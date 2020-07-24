MLC Pandemic Webinar Series: The Role of Public Intellectuals

NOW MagazineAll EventsMLC Pandemic Webinar Series: The Role of Public Intellectuals

Modern Literature and Culture Research Centre

Public intellectuals play a vital role in shaping civic engagement and political awareness. To be effective, their information must be accurate and their public participation sincere. This is the 10th webinar milestone in the MLC Pandemic series, featuring three renowned experts to explore the role of public intellectuals during times of crisis:

  • Tom Nichols, author of The Death of Expertise (Oxford UP, 2017) and University Professor of National Security Affairs, U.S. Naval War College;
  • Amitava Kumar, author of Every Day I Write the Book (Duke UP, 2020) and Helen D. Lockwood Professor of English, Vassar College;
  • Karim Bardeesy, co-founder of First Policy Response and Executive Director of Ryerson Leadership Lab, Ryerson University.

The webinar is open to the general public and free of charge. To participate, RSVP on Eventbrite and click the green Register button to gain access to the Zoom room details.

The MLC Pandemic Webinar Series began on April 2 as an urgent cultural response to the crisis. Catch up on previous installments and learn more about this series on our website.

For more information about the MLC Research Centre and Gallery at Ryerson University, visit http://mlc.ryerson.ca and stay up-to-date with the latest news on Twitter (@MLC_Research).

 

Modern Literature and Culture Research Centre
Established in 2005, our mandate is to research the literary and cultural production in the modernist era (from 1880 to 1940), to preserve and advance modernist women’s heritage and to promote modern Canadian heritage within an international context, with a current focus on World War 1. We advance our studies and outreach through digital culture innovations. 

