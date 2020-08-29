Project Abraham Presents: Three Outstanding Authors Webinar Series

Searching for an excuse to read some great books and listen in to conversations with the authors? Join our three-night series, each featuring an outstanding author. Funds raised will go to support Yezidi refugees living in the GTA.

This webinar meets 3 times. Sep 29, Oct 6 and Oct 13 from 7-8 pm ET. Cost: $50 CAD.

Project Abraham (www.projectabraham.ca) is a registered Canadian charity. For $50 you will get access to all three nights of this outstanding series and receive an official tax receipt in the full amount of your donation. On registration, please provide the information necessary for us to send you your tax receipt.

Night One: Tue, Sep 29, 7-8 pm

Doug Saunders discusses Maximum Canada. During most years before 1967, a greater number of people fled Canada than immigrated to it. Canada’s growth has left us underpopulated. Our small population continues to hamper our competitive clout, our ability to act independently in an increasingly unstable world, and our capacity to build the resources we need to make our future viable. To avoid global obscurity and create lasting prosperity, to build equality and reconciliation of indigenous and regional divides, and to ensure economic and ecological sustainability, Canada needs to triple its population.

Night two: Tue, Oct 6, 7-8 pm

David Bezmozgis discusses Immigrant City. In these deeply felt, slyly humorous stories, Bezmozgis pleads no special causes but presents immigrant characters with all their contradictions and complexities, their earnest and divided hearts. Immigrant City was a Giller Prize Finalist, a Globe & Mail Best Book of the Year, and a CBC Best Book of the Year.

Night three: Tue, Oct 13, 7-8 pm

Elizabeth Renzetti discusses Shrewed. By turns laugh-out-loud funny for the truths that she tells and heartbreaking for the injustices she exposes, bestselling author and acclaimed journalist Elizabeth Renzetti Shrewed lays bare the personal and the political in the lives of girls and women.

