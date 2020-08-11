Reading the Quran in our Times

A conversation with Dr. Khaled Abou El Fadl. August 19, 7-9 pm ET. Free.

Please join Noor Cultural Centre on Wednesday, August 19, for an opportunity to hear and engage with Dr. Khaled Abou El Fadl. He will speak about his new Quran halaqa project to interpret the text chapter by chapter, illumining the unique meaning of each chapter using his novel methodology based on a lifetime of engagement with the text as scholar and believer. Introduction by Dr Nader Hashemi; discussion facilitated by Azeezah Kanji. There will be approximately 30 minutes for Q&A.

Access: Go to the Noor Facebook page and visit the ‘Videos’ section on the date/time of the event. Questions/comments to Dr. Abou El Fadl can be submitted through the comments section under the video. You do not need a Facebook account to view, although you will not be able to submit questions without one.

Email: info@noorculturalcentre.ca // Phone: 416-444-7148