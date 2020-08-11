NOW MagazineAll EventsReading the Quran in our Times

Reading the Quran in our Times

Noor Cultural Centre

Reading the Quran in our Times

by Noor Cultural Centre
 
137 people viewed this event.

A conversation with Dr. Khaled Abou El Fadl. August 19, 7-9 pm ET. Free.

Please join Noor Cultural Centre on Wednesday, August 19, for an opportunity to hear and engage with Dr. Khaled Abou El Fadl. He will speak about his new Quran halaqa project to interpret the text chapter by chapter, illumining the unique meaning of each chapter using his novel methodology based on a lifetime of engagement with the text as scholar and believer. Introduction by Dr Nader Hashemi; discussion facilitated by Azeezah Kanji. There will be approximately 30 minutes for Q&A.

Access: Go to the Noor Facebook page and visit the ‘Videos’ section on the date/time of the event. Questions/comments to Dr. Abou El Fadl can be submitted through the comments section under the video. You do not need a Facebook account to view, although you will not be able to submit questions without one. 

Email: info@noorculturalcentre.ca  //  Phone: 416-444-7148

 

Date And Time

2020-08-19 @ 07:00 PM to
@ 09:00 PM
 

Location

Anywhere
 

Venue

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar or Talk
 

Event Category

Community Events
 
 

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

 

Share With Friends

Noor Cultural Centre
We aim to be a centre for Islamic practice and learning, and celebration of Islamic culture, while respecting the diversity in peoples and religions as directed by the Qur’an.

Comments are Closed.