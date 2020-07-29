NOW MagazineAll EventsSpoken Lives Online

Spoken Lives Online

Spoken Lives

Spoken Lives Online

by Spoken Lives
 
233 people viewed this event.

Five speakers share stories of adventure, success and what they learned along the way. No geographical boundaries we are sharing our stories online. August 25 at 7 pm ET. Tickets for this webinar are pay what you can as we know that everyone finds themselves in different circumstances at this challenging time.

Speakers:

Kim Sutherland The Universe said…

Shannon Pole Stop Should-ing on Myself

Marianne Fischtner Then and Now

Brenda Blais Nesbitt My Unexpected Journey

Isobel Granger Smashing the Glass Ceiling

 

Date And Time

2020-08-25 @ 07:00 PM to
@ 09:00 PM
 

Location

Anywhere
 

Venue

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar or Talk
 

Event Category

Community Events
 
 

Event Tags

 

Share With Friends

Spoken Lives

Comments are Closed.