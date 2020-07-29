Spoken Lives Online

Five speakers share stories of adventure, success and what they learned along the way. No geographical boundaries – we are sharing our stories online. August 25 at 7 pm ET. Tickets for this webinar are pay what you can as we know that everyone finds themselves in different circumstances at this challenging time.

Speakers:

Kim Sutherland – The Universe said…

Shannon Pole – Stop Should-ing on Myself

Marianne Fischtner – Then and Now

Brenda Blais Nesbitt – My Unexpected Journey

Isobel Granger – Smashing the Glass Ceiling