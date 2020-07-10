The Principle of Independence: Providing care based on need

As an international medical humanitarian organization, Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) provides emergency care to people affected by disaster, conflict and epidemics, and to those excluded from healthcare, in places where others are unwilling or unable to go.

Join us on Tuesday July 14, from 2-2:45 p.m. EDT, for a conversation about the Principle of Independence and how it impacts MSF’s work. The discussion will be led by Dr. Wendy Lai, President of MSF Canada’s Board of Directors and Tricia Khan, MSF field worker and Donor Engagement Officer. 2-2:45 pm. Free. More info at doctorswithoutborders.ca