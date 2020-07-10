NOW MagazineAll EventsThe Principle of Independence: Providing care based on need

The Principle of Independence: Providing care based on need

As an international medical humanitarian organization, Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) provides emergency care to people affected by disaster, conflict and epidemics, and to those excluded from healthcare, in places where others are unwilling or unable to go.

Join us on Tuesday July 14, from 2-2:45 p.m. EDT, for a conversation about the Principle of Independence and how it impacts MSF’s work. The discussion will be led by Dr. Wendy Lai, President of MSF Canada’s Board of Directors and Tricia Khan, MSF field worker and Donor Engagement Officer. 2-2:45 pm. Free. More info at doctorswithoutborders.ca

 

Date And Time

2020-07-14 @ 02:00 PM to
@ 02:45 PM
 

Location

see website, Online
 

Venue

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar or Talk
 

Event Category

Community Events
 

Registration End Date

2020-07-14
 
 

Event Tags

 

