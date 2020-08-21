The Rohingya Genocide: 3rd anniversary of the 2017 Mass Exodus

August 25 marks the third anniversary of the 2017 mass exodus of Rohingya from their homeland in Myanmar, when over 700,000 Rohingya were forced to flee to neighbouring Bangladesh.

Please join us for a discussion with our panel of experts and advocates to discuss the current situation, the status of international responses, and what Canada can and should do. August 25 from 6-7:30 pm ET. Free.

Panellists: Zainab Arkani, Dr Aliya Khan, Kevin Malseed, Prof John Packer. Moderator – Azeezah Kanji.

Access: go to the Noor Facebook page at the appropriate date/time; visit the ‘Videos’ section, accessible via the left-hand side of the page.

Questions/comments to the panellists can be submitted through the comments section under the video. Please note: you do not need a Facebook account to view, although you will not be able to submit questions without one.