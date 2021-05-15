A Better Period: Menstrual Advocacy in Toronto

NOW MagazineAll EventsA Better Period: Menstrual Advocacy in Toronto

Jana Girdauskas from The Period Purse and 2019 Environmentalist in Residence Sophi Robertson discuss menstrual equity, sustainable and eco-friendly products, and why period advocacy is still an important issue in 2021’s Toronto. June 7 at 6:30 pm. Free.

https://www.torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT449267&R=EVT449267

Please call or email us if you have a request for accommodation. Please let us know as far in advance as possible and we will do our best to meet your request. Phone 416-393-7099 or email accessibleservices@tpl.ca

 

Date And Time

2021-06-07 @ 06:30 PM to
2021-06-07 @ 08:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Community Events

