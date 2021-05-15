A Better Period: Menstrual Advocacy in Toronto

Jana Girdauskas from The Period Purse and 2019 Environmentalist in Residence Sophi Robertson discuss menstrual equity, sustainable and eco-friendly products, and why period advocacy is still an important issue in 2021’s Toronto. June 7 at 6:30 pm. Free.

