Lennie Gooding

Virtual book launch for Lennie Goodings’ memoir, A Bite Of The Apple. Reading, discussion, and Q&A. Lennie Goodings will be joined for the discussion by Emma Donoghue and Ben McNally. Oct 29 at 2 pm. RSVP.

https://www.facebook.com/events/395577834766263

About a Bite of the Apple:

Following the chronology of the press where she has worked nearly since its founding, Lennie Goodings tells the story of the group of visionary publishers and writers who have made Virago one of the most important and influential publishers in the English-speaking world. Like the books she has edited and published—by writers ranging from Maya Angelou and Margaret Atwood to Sarah Waters and Naomi Wolf—Goodings’s contribution to the genre breaks new ground as well, telling a story of women in the world of work, offering much needed balance to the male-dominated genre of publishing memoirs, and chronicling a critical aspect of the history of feminism: how women began to assume control over the production of their own books.