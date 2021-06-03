A Continued Conversation on Residential Schools

We want to honour and remember the 215 children of the Kamloops Residential School (Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nations community) who now peacefully rest in the spirit world. We acknowledge the resilience of Residential School Survivors, their families and all those who are still missing and have never made it home.

Join AGO’s Audrey Hudson, Richard & Elizabeth Currie Chief of Education & Programming, in conversation with Robert Durocher (Vice-Principal), Jenny Kay Dupuis (Author), and Eekwol (Hip-hop Artist). The talk will be centred on a continued conversation about residential schools and available resources within the AGO’s collection. This discussion is for students, teachers, parents and anyone who wants to begin having these culturally safe conversations. The talk will be livestreamed on AGO.ca. No registration required. June 8 at 1 pm. https://ago.ca/events/continued-conversation-residential-schools