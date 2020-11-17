A Feminist Analysis of Women in Canada: The Unspoken Pandemic

Radical Feminists Unite-Toronto has gathered 8 feminist women across Canada who will speak about women’s rights in Canada.

Nov 21 and 22, 28 and 29 at 1 pm.

Tickets https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/a-feminist-analysis-of-women-in-canada-the-unspoken-pandemic-tickets-126674882985

Each webinar has a duration of 45 min + 15 min of Q&A.

SPEAKERS & TIMES (EST):

Saturday November 21, 2020

1 PM – 2 PM: Gail Dines – Pornography and Prostitution: Why They Can Never Be Divided (only webinar not given by a Canadian woman)

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM: Ghislaine Gendron – La Maternité de Substitution au Canada: La Nouvelle Destination Internationale du Tourisme Reproductif *

Surrogacy in Canada: The New International Destination for Reproductive Tourism

*Translation from French to English will be provided by a live interpreter

Sunday November 22, 2020

1 PM – 2 PM: Linda Blade – Males in Canadian Women’s Sports

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM: Hilla Kerner – Vancouver Rape Relief: The Longest Standing Women’s Shelter in Canada

Saturday November 28, 2020

1 PM – 2 PM: Cherry Smiley – Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women in Canada

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM: Leila Bensalem – Burqa, Tchador, Niqab, Veil: What Does the Future Hold for Muslim Women?

Sunday November 29, 2020

1 PM – 2 PM: April Halley – Women’s Erasure by Gender Identity Legislation

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM: Kathleen Lowrey – Canadian Women in Academia