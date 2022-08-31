“A Generation Under Siege” – Onstage Conversations 2022: Islamophobia

The events of 9/11 and their aftermath are widely recognized as reshaping the global social and political landscape. But what of their impact on Muslims — from civil liberties to personal identity, and citizenship?

Join us for an enlightening conversation with Dr. Jasmin Zine, to discuss these issues and the far-reaching effects of Islamophobia. Sep 17 at 11 am. Free. The Ismaili Centre, Toronto.

About Dr. Jasmin Zine, Professor of Sociology & Muslim Studies, Wilfrid Laurier University

Jasmin Zine’s latest book, Under Siege: Islamophobia and the 9/11 Generation (McGill-Queen’s, 2022), followed her study funded by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council on the impact of the ‘war on terror’ and domestic security discourses and policies on Muslim youth in Canada. She has served as a consultant with UNESCO as well as the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OECD) on international guidelines for educators and policymakers on Islamophobia and discrimination against Muslims.

The event is supported by Simon Fraser University and The Ismaili Centre, Vancouver, and will be moderated by Dr. Amyn B. Sajoo, Scholar-in-Residence, International Studies, Simon Fraser University.