A Living Legacy: MSNBC’s Eddie Glaude on James Baldwin // Hot Docs at Home

Amid the social upheaval of the Trump era, and a long overdue reckoning with systemic racism, no public thinker has been cited more frequently than the late novelist, essayist and social critic James Baldwin. In Begin Again, a riveting new cultural history and New York Times bestseller, Princeton historian and MSNBC commentator Eddie Glaude explores Baldwin’s personal and political struggles in the aftermath of the Civil Rights movement, and the lessons they offer amid our own moment of social change. At this Hot Docs at Home exclusive, Glaude will reveal how Baldwin’s life and work can serve as a powerful guide—an interrogation of what we all must ask of ourselves to call forth a better society.

