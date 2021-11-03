Accountable? Us?- Journalists’ Professional Standards in an era of Ungated Content

Ivor Shapiro in conversation with Susan Harada.

Press freedom is a constitutional right because journalism is essential for democracy. Journalists have special access to official spaces and public events, and receive legal privileges. But who are “journalists” in this time of ungated information, and how are they accountable? CFE Senior Fellow Ivor Shapiro has spent 20 years investigating journalists’ self-understanding, professional status, and peer-accountability, which varies markedly amongst the world’s democracies. Join Ivor in conversation with Carleton journalism professor Susan Harada, a former CBC news reporter who now chairs J-Schools Canada.

Co-sponsors: Edmonton Public Library, Milton Public Library, Ryerson Journalism Research Centre, Toronto Public Library, Vancouver Public Library.

