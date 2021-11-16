Activist Photojournalism In The 21st Century

Award-winning photographer Jo-Anne McArthur explores her journey to document humanity’s complex relationship with animals around the globe. In conversation with ROM’s Dr. Burton Lim, they examine her work to advocate for animal welfare, and how unflinching photojournalism can be used to change the hearts and minds of audiences.

January 19 at noon on Zoom. Free w/ RSVP. rom.on.ca

Please note that this presentation will include images that some viewers may find upsetting and is not suitable for young viewers.