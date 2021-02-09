Adam Grant on “Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know”

Join us for a 1-hour livestream featuring Adam Grant, The Saul P. Steinberg Professor of Management, and Professor of Psychology, Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania; Founder and Host, Authors@Wharton, Co-Director, Wharton People Analytics; Co-Founder, Givitas; Host, WorkLife Podcast; Bestselling Author in conversation with Tiziana Casciaro, Marcel Desautels Chair in Integrative Thinking and Professor of Organizational Behavior and HR Management, Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto on Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know (by A. Grant for Viking, February 2, 2021).

Feb 17 at 5 pm. $37. Price includes a copy of the book, mailed to your address. Please register in advance.

https://www.rotman.utoronto.ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/Events/UpcomingEvents/thinkagain