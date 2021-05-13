Hot Docs at Home – Adventures in France: Bill Buford on the Joys of French Cuisine

In the best-selling modern classic, Heat, Bill Buford took readers on a thrilling journey through the legendary kitchens and regional cultures that have shaped Italian food. Now, the food writer returns with Dirt, a delightful, hilariously self-deprecating account of the world of French haute cuisine. Baffled by the language, determined that he can master the art of French cooking—or at least get to the bottom of why it is so revered—Buford begins what will become a five-year odyssey, training in the world’s finest French kitchens and moving his young family to Lyon, France’s gastronomic capital. In this Hot Docs exclusive, Buford will discuss the valuable lessons in life and eating he learned along the way, and offer the inside dish on what is sure to be the food-lover’s book of the year.

In conversation with Tara O’Brady, food writer for The Globe and Mail and author of the award-winning cookbook Seven Spoons: My Favourite Recipe for Any and Every Day. June 16 at 7:30 pm. $7. http://bit.ly/3hoZL0I

In partnership with Penguin Random House Canada.