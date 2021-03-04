Ag-Gag Laws & the Public’s Right to Know

Alberta and Ontario “Ag-Gag“ laws seek to prevent whistleblowers, undercover journalists, and animal advocates from reporting on animal treatment, public health threats, unsafe working conditions, and environmental offences at farms and slaughterhouses. Join a panel of experts who discuss what this may mean for press freedom and democratic rights in Canada. This is a free event and no registration is required. March 11 at 3 pm. Zoom link to event ryerson.zoom.us/j/91941276567

Panelists include Robert Cribb (Investigative Journalist, Toronto Star), Jodi Lazare (Assistant Professor, Schulich School of Law, Dalhousie University), Richard Moon (Distinguished University Professor and Professor of Law, University of Windsor). Moderator: Cara Zwibel (Director, Fundamental Freedoms Program, Canadian Civil Liberties Association).

Co-sponsors: Canadian Civil Liberties Association, Edmonton Public Library, Milton Public Library, PEN Canada, Ryerson Journalism Research Centre, Thunder Bay Public Library, Toronto Public Library, Vancouver Public Library.

Please contact cfe@ryerson.ca if you require accommodation to ensure inclusion in this event.

