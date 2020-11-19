Against Amazon Virtual Book Launch

Virtual book launch for Jorge Carrión’s Against Amazon And Other Essays. Cyber Monday celebration of independent bookstores with panel discussion with some Canadian & US indie booksellers including Shelf Life Books (Calgary, AB), Glass Bookshop (Edmonton, AB), The Bookshelf (Guelph, ON), Deep Vellum Books (Dallas, TX), Porter Square Books (Cambridge, MA) & more. Nov 30 at 7 pm. RSVP.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1940439976121145

The event will be streamed on Facebook Live and on YouTube. The link to the video stream will be posted closer to the event date. RSVP to the Facebook event to stay up to date.