Against Amazon Virtual Book Launch

Virtual book launch for Jorge Carrión’s Against Amazon And Other Essays. Cyber Monday celebration of independent bookstores with panel discussion with some Canadian & US indie booksellers including Shelf Life Books (Calgary, AB), Glass Bookshop (Edmonton, AB), The Bookshelf (Guelph, ON), Deep Vellum Books (Dallas, TX), Porter Square Books (Cambridge, MA) & more. Nov 30 at 7 pm. RSVP.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1940439976121145

The event will be streamed on Facebook Live and on YouTube. The link to the video stream will be posted closer to the event date. RSVP to the Facebook event to stay up to date.

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2020-11-30 @ 07:00 PM to
2020-11-30 @ 08:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Books
 

Registration End Date

2020-11-30
 
 

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

