AGM and Moving Forward Book Launch

I Immigrant Writers Association’s fourth AGM and book launch of the third anthology written by IWA members: Moving Forward.

Join us online to celebrate:

The fourth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Immigrant Writers Association (IWA/AEI)

The official launch of IWA’s 2021 anthology, Moving Forward.

What does moving forward mean to you?

We asked the IWA members the same question. And this inspiring anthology is the result!

The ten chapters (fiction, nonfiction, and poetry) will encourage you to rethink the meaning of home, to stay strong in front of adversity, to jump into the void and learn from it, to love and thrive despite the differences, to redefine tough times as seeds for a better future, … and more.

Canadian immigrants, the anthology co-authors have roots and have worked in several countries: Trinidad and Tobago, Romania, DR Congo, Lebanon, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, United States, Caribbean island of St. Kitts, France, and Russia. Such journeys have opened their minds to diverse ideas, perspectives, and cultures—which is reflected in their writing.

This is the third book in the anthology series published by IWA and written by its members. After Building Bridges (first anthology) and Grow Together (the second), it seemed natural to us to think about … Moving Forward.

Event agenda:

6:30 pm – 7 pm: IWA’s Annual General Meeting

7:00 pm – 8 pm: Book Launch (readings, draw, and other surprises).

Come celebrate with us and meet the Moving Forward co-authors!

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/iwas-4th-agm-and-book-launch-tickets-189359036977

For non-IWA members: if you’d like to participate only at the book launch, you can join us at 7:00 pm.

All IWA’s anthologies—Building Bridges (2019), Grow Together (2020), and Moving Forward (2021)—are available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/author/immigrantwritersassociation

The Zoom link will be sent to you by email two days prior to the event.