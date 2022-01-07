Readers' Choice 2021

Ali Banisadr: Contemporary Thoughts on Picasso

Jan 7, 2022

Join painter Ali Banisadr in conversation Kenneth Brummel, AGO associate curator of modern art, about Pablo Picasso’s Blue Period paintings of 1901-1904. How does Picasso’s Blue Period resonate with contemporary painters today? How do we as contemporary viewers interpret Picasso’s use of colour and form to address the social problems of his time? These and other issues will be explored by Banisadr and Brummel. Presented as part of Picasso: Painting the Blue Period

Image credit: Ali Banisadr, The Messenger. 2021, Oil on Linen, 72×160 inches.

Event Price - Free

Thu, Jan 13th, 2022 @ 4:00 PM
to 05:00 PM

Online Event

Seminar, Talk or Panel

Art

