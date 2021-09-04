All Aboard the Safety Train: Railway Safety in Canada

Join us on Wednesday September 29th for the next online lecture in our 2021 series, Railway Ties. In honor of Railway Safety week, September 21-27, 2021, the Toronto Railway Museum has partnered with Operation Lifesaver Canada to advocate for railway safety and offer an exclusive peek at what goes on behind the scenes to keep Canadians safe on the rails.

This online event will be led by experts Peter Mohyla and Rob Romano (Operation Lifesaver Canada). Firstly, it will include a tour of the Whitby Rail Facility. Learn more about railway safety and how to “Stop Track Tragedies”. Event attendees will get a behind the scenes peek at what goes into a trip inspection before a train departs the station. Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to speak with the presenters and Toronto Railway Museum historians in a live Q&A session. Event attendees have a chance to win some great prizes from our friends at Ripley’s Aquarium and more. Get your tickets now!

To learn more about railway safety and how to stop track tragedies, join us for our latest lecture in the series!