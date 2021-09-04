Toronto Railway Museum and Operation Lifesaver Canada online lecture on railway safety in Canada. Sep 29 at 7 pm. $15. https://torontorailwaymuseum.com/?tribe_events=all-aboard-the-safety-train-railway-safety-in-canada

This online event will be led by experts Peter Mohyla and Rob Romano (Operation Lifesaver Canada). Firstly, it will include a tour of the Whitby Rail Facility. Learn more about railway safety and how to “Stop Track Tragedies”. Event attendees will get a behind the scenes peek at what goes into a trip inspection before a train departs the station. Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to speak with the presenters and Toronto Railway Museum historians in a live Q&A session.