High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out

Rotman one-hour livestream featuring Amanda Ripley (Investigative Journalist; Writer, “The Atlantic, Politico”, “The Washington Post”, “New York Times”;  author), in conversation with Geoffrey J. Leonardelli (Professor of Organizational Behaviour & HR Management, Rotman School of Management, UofT).  (Simon & Schuster, April 6, 2021). May 6 from 5-6 pm. Cost : $42.00 + HST per person (includes the link to the livestream and 1 hardcover copy of “High Conflict” which will be shipped to customers after the session) Please register in advance on the website. https://www.rotman.utoronto.ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/Events/UpcomingEvents/20210506AmandaRipley

 

