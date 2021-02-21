(Toronto, ON – 19 février) As its first initiative of 2021, today, ADVANCE, Canada’s Black Music Business Collective announces the launch of the Amplify Interview Series.

With an ongoing mission to develop infrastructure for the betterment, upliftment and retention of Black people in the Canadian music industry, Amplify aims to celebrate and put the spotlight on Canadian Black professionals, both veterans and newcomers alike, in the music industry through a series of moderated interviews.

Curated based on diverse careers across different sectors of the music industry, the Amplify series will shed light on individual experiences, as well as the landmark moments that shifted the direction of the careers and amplified their success stories.

The monthly series, which will be available for streaming on the ADVANCE website, will launch on February 26th, 2021, at 1 PM ET with Katrina Lopes and Zamani Millar.

For more information on the series, follow our socials and subscribe to the official ADVANCE YouTube channel.

Katrina Lopes: Katrina Lopes is the president of KL Management, whose roster includes platinum-selling, Juno Award-winning artist/producer Shawn Desman, soul artist/film composer/Sephora collaborator TiKA, pop singer/songwriter Kayla Diamond, and Columbian singer/songwriter and composer Sol Escobar. | Social: @katrina_lopes

Zamani Millar (Moderator): Zamani is a Halifax-based artist, who won the 2019 Atlantic International Film Festival Award and 2019 TD International Jazz Festival Stingray Rising Star Award. | Social: @zamanifolade

ADVANCE Amplify is supported by Slaight, City of Toronto, Ontario Creates and Music Canada.