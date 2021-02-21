ADVANCE, Canada’s Black Music Business Collective announces the launch of the Amplify Interview Series. With an ongoing mission to develop infrastructure for the betterment, upliftment and retention of Black people in the Canadian music industry, Amplify aims to celebrate and put the spotlight on Canadian Black professionals, both veterans and newcomers alike, in the music industry through a series of moderated interviews. Curated based on diverse careers across different sectors of the music industry, the Amplify series will shed light on individual experiences, as well as the landmark moments that shifted the direction of the careers and amplified their success stories. The monthly series, which will be available for streaming on the ADVANCE website, will launch on February 26 at 1 pm with Katrina Lopes and Zamani Millar. http://www.advancemusic.org