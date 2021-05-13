Hot Docs at Home: André Picard, Katie Engelhart and Paul Wells on Aging with Dignity

For many of us, it took the pandemic to open our eyes to society’s systemic neglect of our elders. Is it time to reimagine the systems that support them? Live on Hot Docs at Home, join two leading voices on public health, The Globe and Mail’s André Picard and veteran journalist Katie Engelhart (The Atlantic, Macleans, NBC) as they discuss this increasingly pressing issue with Maclean’s Senior Writer Paul Wells. Drawing from the urgent ideas presented in their new books, Picard’s bestselling Neglected No More—a hard look at the state of senior care in Canada—and Engelhart’s The Inevitable, a mind-expanding portrait of the Right to Die movement, these groundbreaking reporters will help us reassess how our society approaches life’s final chapters, and what it means to live out one’s life with dignity and agency. June 8 at 7:30 pm. $7. http://bit.ly/3femycV