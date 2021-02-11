NOW MagazineAll EventsAndré Picard on “Neglected No More: The Urgent Need to Improve the Lives of Canada’s Elders in the Wake of a Pandemic”

André Picard on “Neglected No More: The Urgent Need to Improve the Lives of Canada’s Elders in the Wake of a Pandemic”

André Picard on “Neglected No More: The Urgent Need to Improve the Lives of Canada’s Elders in the Wake of a Pandemic”

by
18 18 people viewed this event.

One hour livestream featuring André Picard (Health Reporter and Columnist, The Globe and Mail and author) in conversation with Leslee Thompson (CEO, Accreditation Canada & Health Standards Organization; Executive-in-Residence, Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto) on Neglected No More: The Urgent Need to Improve the Lives of Canada’s Elders in the Wake of a Pandemic. March 4 from 5-6pm. Cost: $19.95 + HST per person (includes the link for the livestream and 1 paperback copy of “Neglected No More”). Advance registration required.

https://www.rotman.utoronto.ca/ProfessionalDevelopment/Events/UpcomingEvents/neglectednomore

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-03-04 @ 05:00 PM to
2021-03-04 @ 06:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Books

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.