ANIDA Day 2021 Liberia

Virtual day of culture, connection and most importantly community engagement with a main focus on education in Liberia. It is an event open to all individuals who have an interest and passion in making a difference for child poverty and promoting social and economic justice for many different communities; locally and internationally. March 28 at 2 pm. Free. http://anida.org

Features Liberian guest speaker; Leo Nupolo Johnson who is the founder of the Empowerment Squared Organization as well as the president of the Liberian Association of Canada. Leo will take you through his journey, thoughts and experiences with education in Liberia. You will also get to watch an amazing Liberian traditional dance, take part in an exciting interactive trivia activity, interact virtually with like-minded individuals and more. With this event, our goal is to raise awareness in order to significantly better the lives and future of children in Liberia.