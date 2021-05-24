Anti-Asian Racism Undone

NOW MagazineAll EventsAnti-Asian Racism Undone

Two days, nine panels and thirty activist voices. Activists, academics and artists respond to Asian Canadian realities and discourses made urgent by the recent rise of anti-Asian violence, against a backdrop of long standing systemic injustices. This two-day event tackles culture and politics, strategy and pedagogy, drawing connections across movements in abolition, sex work, labour, histories, art and culture and futures of community-building and organizing. May 29 from 12:30 to 5:30 pm, and May 30 from noon to 6:30 pm. https://www.scholarstrikecanada.ca/aaru-schedule

 

2021-05-29 @ 12:00 AM to
2021-05-30 @ 06:00 AM
 

Online Event
 

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Community Events
 
 

