Anti-Black Racism and Inequality: What Is to Be Done?

Ryerson’s Centre for Free Expression presents Adolph Reed, Jr. In Conversation with Umair Muhammad. November 17 at 4 pm.

Prominent African-American public intellectual, Adolph Reed, Jr. is professor emeritus of political science at the University of Pennsylvania, specializing in inequality, race and racism. He a contributing editor to The New Republic and frequent contributor to The Village Voice, The Nation, Jacobin, and The Progressive. Join Adolph in conversation with Umair Muhammad, Ph.D. student at York University and author of Confronting Injustice: Social Activism in the Age of Individualism.

https://cfe.ryerson.ca/events/anti-black-racism-and-inequality-what-be-done#