Vershawn Young is a multi-disciplinary artist, scholar, and teacher who is Professor of Communication Arts and English at the University of Waterloo. He is author, co-author, or editor of nine books, including Your Average Nigga: Performing Race, Literacy, and Masculinity and the Routledge Reader of African American Rhetoric: The Longue Duree of Black Voices. Join Vershawn in conversation with Awad Ibrahim, Professor Education the University of Ottawa, with special interests in cultural studies, hip-hop, youth and Black popular culture, and applied linguistics. Feb 19 at 2 pm.

Zoom link to event ryerson.zoom.us/j/91941276567

This is a free event and no registration is required. Please contact cfe@ryerson.ca if you require accommodation to ensure inclusion in this event.

https://cfe.ryerson.ca/events/anti-black-racism-and-language