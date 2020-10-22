Anti-Black Racism and the Theatre

Ryerson’s Centre for Free Expression presents Philip Akin in conversation with Luke Reece. November 3rd at 4 pm. Free. No registration required.

Actor and director Philip Akin was a founding member and Artistic Director (2006-2020) of Obsidian Theatre Company which is dedicated to the exploration, development, and production of the Black voice. Join Philip in conversation with Luke Reece, playwright, poet, educator and producer at Little Black Afro Theatre.

Co-sponsors: Ryerson School of Performance, Thunder Bay Public Library, Toronto Public Library, Vancouver Public Library

https://cfe.ryerson.ca/events/anti-black-racism-and-theatre