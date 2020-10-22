Anti-Black Racism and the Theatre

NOW MagazineAll EventsAnti-Black Racism and the Theatre

Ryerson’s Centre for Free Expression presents Philip Akin in conversation with Luke Reece. November 3rd at 4 pm. Free. No registration required.

Actor and director Philip Akin was a founding member and Artistic Director (2006-2020) of Obsidian Theatre Company which is dedicated to the exploration, development, and production of the Black voice. Join Philip in conversation with Luke Reece, playwright, poet, educator and producer at Little Black Afro Theatre.

Co-sponsors: Ryerson School of Performance, Thunder Bay Public Library, Toronto Public Library, Vancouver Public Library

https://cfe.ryerson.ca/events/anti-black-racism-and-theatre

Location - Virtual Event

 

2020-11-03 @ 04:00 PM to
2020-11-03 @ 05:30 PM
 

Online Event
 

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Stage
 

2020-11-03

Virtual Event

