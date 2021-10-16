Anti-Oppression and Anti-Racism 101

This workshop is facilitated by Rania El Mugammar. It introduces participants to the power dynamics of racial and colonial oppression situated within a Canadian and global context. Learners of all walks discover the language of social justice, and explore models to create more equitable communities. Individual activities, group exercises, and discussions allow us to examine decolonizing, intersectionality, positionality, privilege and oppression in Canadian cultural, political and historical contexts. The session will also provide context and examples of racism and anti-racist interventions within our communities and institutions. Institutional and social dynamics are explored as learners navigate opportunities for intervening in interpersonal harm and institutional oppression. Participants explore internalized, interpersonal and institutional racism. The frameworks, attitudes and values of anti-racism are central to the workshop. Participants are encouraged to continue their learning journey beyond the scope of the session with provided digital and print resources. Oct 26 at 6 pm. Free. https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2dYcArTVSbOfLUkgH8jRNQ

Rania El Mugammar is a Sudanese artist, anti-oppression consultant, and liberation educator based in Toronto. Rania’s artistic and community work is deeply rooted in Black Liberation. Rania is a published writer, award winning organizer, speaker, arts educator, and multidisciplinary performer.

*ASL interpretation will be available*

This is a three-part workshop series. No matter what stage you’re at with your learning, everyone is warmly welcome! We strongly encourage you to save the dates for Part 2 (Nov 16th with Yusra K, a Black feminist grassroots organizer and scholar: https://tinyurl.com/antiracismworkshoppart2) and Part 3 (Dec 7 with Lisa Boivin, Dene artist and bioethicist: https://tinyurl.com/antiracismworkshoppart3). All three workshops are completely free, though donations to community-led BIPOC organizations will be requested.