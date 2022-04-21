Art Bus: Yesterday is Melting

Yesterday is Melting

Exhibition: April 1 – May 29, 2022

Join us for the closing reception of Sandy Williams IV’s first international solo exhibition, Yesterday is Melting, at the Visual Arts Centre of Clarington on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

First Artist Talk: Saturday, May 28, 12:00 – 1.30 pm

Shuttle Bus pickup/drop off time: Departing at 10:30 am to the VAC, returning to Toronto at 2:00 pm.

Shuttle Bus pickup/drop off location: Factory Theatre, 125 Bathurst St., Toronto, ON, M5V 2R2

Second Artist Talk: Saturday, May 28, 3:00 – 4:00 pm

Yesterday is Melting encapsulates a relentless pursuit of public agency and free will in the face of colonial institutions, governmental power, and increasing social amnesia. Williams implicates audiences to acknowledge how we observe and participate in history. From the reconceptualization of public monuments to the unspoken implications of unattended luggage or the sociopolitical index captured in currency, Williams strikes a balance in tension. They interplay the untouchable and the malleable, the passage of time and the infallible memory, the transparent and the concealed to encourage the viewer’s involvement in history-making.