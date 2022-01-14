Readers' Choice 2021

Jan 14, 2022

Art in the Spotlight: Esery Mondesir

The Art Gallery of Ontario presents artists Esery Mondesir in conversation with writer and art critic James Oscar about creolization, roots and kinship in a world in relation. This program is held in conjunction with the exhibition Esery Mondesir: We Have Found Each Other at the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO). Free via. Zoom. 

Image credit: Esery Mondesir. Film still from Katherine, 2019. Hand-processed 16mm film transferred to HD video, duration 3 min 31 sec, looping. Courtesy of the artist. © Esery Mondesir 

Additional Details

Event Price - Free

Date And Time

Thu, Jan 27th, 2022 @ 4:00 PM
to 05:00 PM

Location

Online Event

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category

Art

Event Tags

