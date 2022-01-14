Art in the Spotlight: Esery Mondesir

The Art Gallery of Ontario presents artists Esery Mondesir in conversation with writer and art critic James Oscar about creolization, roots and kinship in a world in relation. This program is held in conjunction with the exhibition Esery Mondesir: We Have Found Each Other at the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO). Free via. Zoom.

Image credit: Esery Mondesir. Film still from Katherine, 2019. Hand-processed 16mm film transferred to HD video, duration 3 min 31 sec, looping. Courtesy of the artist. © Esery Mondesir