Art in the Spotlight: Martha Rosler

NOW MagazineAll EventsArt in the Spotlight: Martha Rosler

The Art Gallery of Ontario presents the American photographer and conceptual artist Martha Rosler with the AGO’s Curator of Photography Sophie Hackett in conversation on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 4 pm via Zoom.

https://ago.ca/events/art-spotlight-martha-rosler

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-01-26 @ 04:00 PM to
2021-01-26 @ 05:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Virtual Event

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

