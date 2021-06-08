Art in the Spotlight: Shuvinai Ashoona

Join artist Shuvinai Ashoona in conversation with Wanda Nanibush, the AGO’s Curator, Indigenous Art, for a conversation about her work and the exhibition Shuvinai Ashoona: Beyond the Visible. Ashoona is the descendant of a deep artistic legacy through her grandmother Pitseolak, a widely revered illustrator. Ashoona’s work is characterized by a confident sense of colour, a sure hand, and a unique vision. June 24 at 1 pm. Register https://ago.ca/events/art-spotlight-shuvinai-ashoona

Photo credit: Shuvinai Ashoona. Curiosity, 2020. Coloured pencil, graphite and ink on paper, Overall: 127.5 × 268 cm. Purchase, with funds from the Joan Chalmers Inuit Art Fund, 2020 © Shuvinai Ashoona / Dorset Fine Arts, Photo courtesy Feheley Fine Arts