Art of the Short Story: A Reading with Three 2020 Scotiabank Giller Nominees

Online event with authors David Bergen, Souvankham Thammavongsa, and Kaie Kellough as they discuss their nominated short story collections. The event will include readings, discussion, and a Q&A. The event host and moderator will be Dimitri Nasrallah. 7 pm, Oct 2.

Biblioasis, McClelland & Stewart, and Véhicule Press present the event which will be streamed live on multiple channels on Facebook Live and on YouTube. The video link will be shared closer to the event date.

