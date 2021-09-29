Artist and Curator in Conversation: Emmanuelle Léonard with Louise Déry

Join Emmanuelle Léonard in conversation with Louise Déry, director of the Galerie de l’UQAM and guest curator of Deployment. Léonard and Déry will enter a dialogue on the themes presented in the exhibition, consisting of photographic portraits and a two-channel video made during Léonard’s research residency in 2018, under the Canadian Forces Artists Program in the Far North. Deployment brings the elements of Canada’s military operations into sharp contrast against a backdrop of endless snow in the remote Resolute (Qausuittuq) sector of Nunavut.

Elaborating on these elements, Léonard and Déry will explore strategic military deployment in this region of the world, where the national, political, and economic stakes have been made more urgent by global warming; the commitment of young adults to the army’s collective values and their involvement as motivated by a personal quest; and the indispensable contribution of the Inuit to learning how to survive in polar regions.

Emmanuelle Léonard (Canadian, born 1971) lives and works in Montreal. She holds a master’s degree from Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM). She was featured in the 2012 Grange Prize exhibition at the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO), Toronto, and was one of three finalists for the 2020 Scotiabank Photography Award.

Emmanuelle Léonard’s Deployment exhibit is at Ryerson Image Centre from Sep 15-Dec 4.

Image Credit: Emmanuelle Léonard, Soldat la nuit [Soldier at Night], Resolute, 2019, inkjet print © Emmanuelle Léonard