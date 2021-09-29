Artist Talk: Susan Dobson

Susan Dobson is a lens-based artist who is interested in the ontological, technological, and material qualities of photography. In this talk, Dobson will discuss a series of photographs featuring aspects of the now defunct university slide collections at Ryerson University and the University of Guelph, both collections that she used as an educator. Her exhibition forefronts the material qualities of slides and their ephemera, and also invites attendees to consider how university curricula have changed since slides were last in use. What can image-makers and educators learn when viewing these obsolete collections and the established canons they represent through a diverse and inclusionary lens?

Susan Dobson is a professor in the School of Fine Art and Music at the University of Guelph. Her work is represented by Michael Gibson Gallery. https://ryersonimagecentre.ca

Image Credit: Susan Dobson, Photography After Photography, 2019, vinyl print. Courtesy of the artist and Michael Gibson Gallery